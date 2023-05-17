(WFRV)- Casting on is throwing a Scrappy Swap Friendship Retreat! It’s time to get your knitting supplies and make some items.

Start new projects or finish up current ones. You can also trade your items with some of your yarn friends.

Some quick fun knitting ideas are:

Friendship bracelet cowl from TellyBean

Sea glass sweater (crochet and knit options) from Wool & Pine

Giant square scrap blanket from Laura Peters

Scrap scallops scarf from Heidi Gustad

Pockets full cardigan from Tina Tse

and so much more. The possibilities are endless.

If you were worried about the cost, don’t any longer. Only $15 to participate in the swap, snacks, and drinks.

For more information head to Facebook and look for Casting on, or see them Friday (May 19th) at Light the Night.