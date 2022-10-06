(WFRV) – This weekend people will Light the Night to raise awareness and money in the battle against blood cancers.

Kortney Hamm, Executive Director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Upper Plains Region stopped by Local 5 Live along with Dayton Henderson, who shared his survival story along with details on how you can be a part of Light the Night.

Details from lightthenight.org:

APPLETON

Sunset Park Kimberly, 101-299 Sunset Park Rd, Kimberly, WI

Saturday October 8, 2022

About Light The Night

At The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night we gather as a community to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams, and sponsors join together to bring light to the darkness of cancer. The funds raised by this community fund lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families. Join us in the fight to cure cancer!

It is highly recommended that all blood cancer patients or other immunocompromised individuals check with their healthcare provider before attending this event. Research conducted by LLS and others has shown that some blood cancer patients do not get optimal protection from COVID-19 vaccination and may continue to have heightened susceptibility to contracting and becoming ill from COVID-19. While at the event, we urge our community to respect anyone’s choice to continue to take precautions like masking or social distancing.



There will also be a virtual event experience provided for any participants who would prefer to not join us in-person, held on November 15, Details to come in emails to all registered participants in early November.

IN-PERSON EVENT

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Location: Sunset Park, 101-299 Sunset Park Road, Kimberly, 54136

Parking: Sunset Park Lot

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00 PM – Festival Activities Begin

7:15 PM – Walk Begins (immediately after Opening Ceremony)

8:00 PM – Walk Ends

OTHER FAQS

How long is the walk? The walk is approximately one mile.

What if there is weather on event day? The in-person event is rain or shine.

Are dogs allowed? Yes

Can participants turn in donations at the event? Yes, participants are able to turn in checks. No cash.

We acknowledge some participants might need ADA accommodations. We do our best to provide these accommodations at every location, however, depending on weather and venues, it may be difficult for participants using wheelchairs to move freely around all areas of specific walk sites. If you have questions or need support, please call us at 888-557-7177 in advance to discuss accommodations. Meeting the needs of all participants is very important to the Light The Night experience.