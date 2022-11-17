(WFRV) – Music, activities, treats, and more will light up Appleton this weekend.

Local 5 Live visited with a preview of Light Up Appleton where you can see roaming performances from choirs, a holiday sing-a-long, and a 16-stop treat walk!

 Details from appletondowntown.org:

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with live music and performances, a treat walk, window scavenger hunt, family friendly activities, food trucks and so much more all for FREE! Check out all of the details below! 

*More details about the event will be added as it gets closer.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Enjoy live performances by local artists and performers on the Houdini Plaza stage! 

  • 3:00 p.m. – Appleton East Saxophone, Flute and Brass Ensembles 
  • 4:30 p.m. – Lilie Fouts 
  • 5:00 p.m. – Official Lighting Ceremony in Houdini Plaza 
  • 5:00 p.m. – Lawrence University Mariachi Ensemble 
  • 5:30 p.m. – Long Cheng Dance Academy 
  • 6:00 p.m. – Shutter Step Fusion 
  • 6:30 p.m. – Holiday Sing Along 

ROAMING PERFORMERS

Also enjoy roaming performances by local school choirs up and down College Avenue!

  • 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Appleton West and Winneconne Choir Students
  • 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Menasha and Hortonville Choir Students 

MORE PERFORMANCES

Enjoy additional performances throughout the evening! 

  • Performances by Rondini the Magician: 508 W. College Ave. at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
  • Ice Carving Demonstration outside next to Copper Rock Coffee: 210 W. College Ave. 
  • Navah Mirage Fairies in Houdini Plaza

SPONSOR BOOTHS 

Stop by our sponsors for fun activities, treats and more in Houdini Plaza!

  • Festival Foods
  • Fleet Farm 
  • Fox Communities Credit Union
  • Renewal by Andersen
  • TDS Fiber 
  • Tundraland

ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS 

Enjoy these free activities and attractions in Houdini Plaza!

  • Wagon and Train Rides 
  • Coloring and Letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus: Copper Rock Coffee, 210 W. College Ave. 
  • Snowman Carrot Toss Game 
  • DIY Gingerbread Cutouts 
  • Snow Tunnel 
  • Art Project with the Trout Museum of Art 
  • Sensory Table 

TREAT WALK 

Visit the following businesses for a free treat while supplies last!

  • Bona Fide Juicery, 111 E. College Ave.
  • The Vintage Garden, 119 E. College Ave.
  • Eco Candle Co., 123 E. College Ave.
  • Blue Moon Emporium, 227 E. College Ave.
  • Mud and Prints, 311 E. College Ave.
  • Board & Brush Creative Studio, 109 N. Durkee St.
  • Doughlicious, 322 W. College Ave.
  • Calaveras Fine Fusions, 528 W. College Ave.
  • Float Light, 609 W. College Ave.
  • McFleshman’s Brewing Co., 115 S. State St.
  • D2 Sports Pub, 403 W. College Ave.
  • Crazy Sweet, 514 W. College
  • ACOCA, 500 W. College
  • Kiwanis, Houdini Plaza
  • Tundraland, Houdini Plaza
  • Fleet Farm, Houdini Plaza

WINDOW WALK SCAVENGER HUNT

The hunt is on! Visit the Fox Communities Credit Union Booth in Houdini Plaza to grab a brochure with the scavenger hunt sheet! Complete the scavenger hunt and turn your sheet in at the Fox Communities Credit Union booth where you’ll be entered to win a variety of gift cards