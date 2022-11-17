(WFRV) – Music, activities, treats, and more will light up Appleton this weekend.
Local 5 Live visited with a preview of Light Up Appleton where you can see roaming performances from choirs, a holiday sing-a-long, and a 16-stop treat walk!
Details from appletondowntown.org:
Join us as we kick off the holiday season with live music and performances, a treat walk, window scavenger hunt, family friendly activities, food trucks and so much more all for FREE! Check out all of the details below!
*More details about the event will be added as it gets closer.
LIVE PERFORMANCES
Enjoy live performances by local artists and performers on the Houdini Plaza stage!
- 3:00 p.m. – Appleton East Saxophone, Flute and Brass Ensembles
- 4:30 p.m. – Lilie Fouts
- 5:00 p.m. – Official Lighting Ceremony in Houdini Plaza
- 5:00 p.m. – Lawrence University Mariachi Ensemble
- 5:30 p.m. – Long Cheng Dance Academy
- 6:00 p.m. – Shutter Step Fusion
- 6:30 p.m. – Holiday Sing Along
ROAMING PERFORMERS
Also enjoy roaming performances by local school choirs up and down College Avenue!
- 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Appleton West and Winneconne Choir Students
- 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Menasha and Hortonville Choir Students
MORE PERFORMANCES
Enjoy additional performances throughout the evening!
- Performances by Rondini the Magician: 508 W. College Ave. at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- Ice Carving Demonstration outside next to Copper Rock Coffee: 210 W. College Ave.
- Navah Mirage Fairies in Houdini Plaza
SPONSOR BOOTHS
Stop by our sponsors for fun activities, treats and more in Houdini Plaza!
- Festival Foods
- Fleet Farm
- Fox Communities Credit Union
- Renewal by Andersen
- TDS Fiber
- Tundraland
ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS
Enjoy these free activities and attractions in Houdini Plaza!
- Wagon and Train Rides
- Coloring and Letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus: Copper Rock Coffee, 210 W. College Ave.
- Snowman Carrot Toss Game
- DIY Gingerbread Cutouts
- Snow Tunnel
- Art Project with the Trout Museum of Art
- Sensory Table
TREAT WALK
Visit the following businesses for a free treat while supplies last!
- Bona Fide Juicery, 111 E. College Ave.
- The Vintage Garden, 119 E. College Ave.
- Eco Candle Co., 123 E. College Ave.
- Blue Moon Emporium, 227 E. College Ave.
- Mud and Prints, 311 E. College Ave.
- Board & Brush Creative Studio, 109 N. Durkee St.
- Doughlicious, 322 W. College Ave.
- Calaveras Fine Fusions, 528 W. College Ave.
- Float Light, 609 W. College Ave.
- McFleshman’s Brewing Co., 115 S. State St.
- D2 Sports Pub, 403 W. College Ave.
- Crazy Sweet, 514 W. College
- ACOCA, 500 W. College
- Kiwanis, Houdini Plaza
- Tundraland, Houdini Plaza
- Fleet Farm, Houdini Plaza
WINDOW WALK SCAVENGER HUNT
The hunt is on! Visit the Fox Communities Credit Union Booth in Houdini Plaza to grab a brochure with the scavenger hunt sheet! Complete the scavenger hunt and turn your sheet in at the Fox Communities Credit Union booth where you’ll be entered to win a variety of gift cards