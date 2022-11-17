(WFRV) – Music, activities, treats, and more will light up Appleton this weekend.

Local 5 Live visited with a preview of Light Up Appleton where you can see roaming performances from choirs, a holiday sing-a-long, and a 16-stop treat walk!

Details from appletondowntown.org:

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with live music and performances, a treat walk, window scavenger hunt, family friendly activities, food trucks and so much more all for FREE! Check out all of the details below!

*More details about the event will be added as it gets closer.

LIVE PERFORMANCES

Enjoy live performances by local artists and performers on the Houdini Plaza stage!

3:00 p.m. – Appleton East Saxophone, Flute and Brass Ensembles

4:30 p.m. – Lilie Fouts

5:00 p.m. – Official Lighting Ceremony in Houdini Plaza

5:00 p.m. – Lawrence University Mariachi Ensemble

5:30 p.m. – Long Cheng Dance Academy

6:00 p.m. – Shutter Step Fusion

6:30 p.m. – Holiday Sing Along

ROAMING PERFORMERS

Also enjoy roaming performances by local school choirs up and down College Avenue!

3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Appleton West and Winneconne Choir Students

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Menasha and Hortonville Choir Students

MORE PERFORMANCES

Enjoy additional performances throughout the evening!

Performances by Rondini the Magician: 508 W. College Ave. at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Ice Carving Demonstration outside next to Copper Rock Coffee: 210 W. College Ave.

Navah Mirage Fairies in Houdini Plaza

SPONSOR BOOTHS

Stop by our sponsors for fun activities, treats and more in Houdini Plaza!

Festival Foods

Fleet Farm

Fox Communities Credit Union

Renewal by Andersen

TDS Fiber

Tundraland

ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS

Enjoy these free activities and attractions in Houdini Plaza!

Wagon and Train Rides

Coloring and Letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus: Copper Rock Coffee, 210 W. College Ave.

Snowman Carrot Toss Game

DIY Gingerbread Cutouts

Snow Tunnel

Art Project with the Trout Museum of Art

Sensory Table

TREAT WALK

Visit the following businesses for a free treat while supplies last!

Bona Fide Juicery, 111 E. College Ave.

The Vintage Garden, 119 E. College Ave.

Eco Candle Co., 123 E. College Ave.

Blue Moon Emporium, 227 E. College Ave.

Mud and Prints, 311 E. College Ave.

Board & Brush Creative Studio, 109 N. Durkee St.

Doughlicious, 322 W. College Ave.

Calaveras Fine Fusions, 528 W. College Ave.

Float Light, 609 W. College Ave.

McFleshman’s Brewing Co., 115 S. State St.

D2 Sports Pub, 403 W. College Ave.

Crazy Sweet, 514 W. College

ACOCA, 500 W. College

Kiwanis, Houdini Plaza

Tundraland, Houdini Plaza

Fleet Farm, Houdini Plaza

WINDOW WALK SCAVENGER HUNT

The hunt is on! Visit the Fox Communities Credit Union Booth in Houdini Plaza to grab a brochure with the scavenger hunt sheet! Complete the scavenger hunt and turn your sheet in at the Fox Communities Credit Union booth where you’ll be entered to win a variety of gift cards