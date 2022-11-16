(WFRV) – Something new is coming to the Broadway District in downtown Green Bay this holiday season.

Local 5 Live gets details on this Friday’s Lighting Ceremony plus the Christkindlmarket, both events kicking off the holiday season.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Lighting Ceremony on Broadway

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Broadway District

The annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway is the official kick-off to the holiday season in the Broadway District! The official countdown to the illumination will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich at 5:30pm at the corner of Broadway and East Hubbard St. Broadway businesses will be open for visitors to browse and get a start on their holiday shopping. This family-friendly event will have something for everyone: horse drawn sleigh ride, carolers, holiday window displays, and plenty of holiday spirit.

Event Programming:

Outside on West Hubbard St:

Listen to the Mayor speak and countdown the lighting of the district lights and the holiday tree at 5:30pm

Listen to Preble High School sing & watch the Seymour Dance Team perform

Cozy up by the fire and watch a short flick on the big screen! Movies start at 6:30pm and run till 9pm Films include The Smurfs’ A Christmas Carol and The Happy Elf

Visit with the reindeer from 5:30-7:30pm

Look for the pickle in the Holiday Tree

Snap a photo with the Redfish vintage truck

Check out Tundraland and Renewal By Andersen’s displays

Outside on East Hubbard St:

Hop on the horse drawn sleigh ride around the district from 5:30-7:30pm

Learn more about the Salvation Army and their mission

Inside Old Fort Square (211 N. Broadway St.)

Tell Santa what’s on your Christmas List this year and get your photo taken

Meet the Snow Sisters from The Princess Co.

Listen to the Oneida Hymn Singers

Make a snowflake ornament

Get a buñuelo and make a piñata with Casa ALBA Melanie

Inside Kavarna Coffeehouse (143 N. Broadway St.)

Decorate a Christmas cookie

Grab some hot chocolate

Inside Broadway Businesses:

Santa is letting his elves come to Green Bay a bit early this year… They’ll be hiding in 8 different Broadway businesses for the duration of the Lighting Ceremony! Bring your little ones to Old Fort Square during the event to pick up their scavenger hunt maps, or click on the image to the below to print your own!

On Broadway is launching a pilot series of a Christkindlmarket on the same night as the Lighting Ceremony on Broadway. The market will take place in Red Sculpture Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

Broadway District Christkindlmarket

Fridays, November 18 – December 16 | 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

& Saturday, November 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A pilot series Christkindlmarket in the Broadway District!

This is an outdoor traditional-style holiday market with festive food and drink, gifts and programming in the heart of downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District at 164 N Broadway, or “The Red Sculpture Park”.

In our first year, we will have limited vendors and programming in a smaller location than what we anticipate to grow into in the future.

There will be six opportunities to experience the fun this year kicking off with On Broadway’s Lighting Ceremony on November 18. Many of the event dates will align with other On Broadway events including Small Business Saturday on November 26 and the Winter Wine & Beer Walks on December 2, 9 and 16.

While you’re in the area we encourage you to experience all that the Broadway District has to offer with dozens of small businesses featuring eclectic shopping and dining.

Make a weekend out of it and venture to see all that Greater Green Bay has to offer!

FACEBOOK PAGE

November 18th Vendors:

Coneflower Creations

Crafty Chaos Boutique

Diddles Dairy

Honey & Rose Creations

Mama + Maker

Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes

Olifin

Rosey Oak

Kreationsbykac

Tingley Soap Company, LLC

Voyageurs Bakehouse

If you wish to be added to the vendor waitlist, apply below.

VENDOR APPLICATION