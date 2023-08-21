(Neenah) – Today Jordan toured Neenah for a peek at the popular Ultimate Ladies Day event coming up Saturday, September 9. The event begins with a fashion show and brunch at the DoubleTree Hilton. Included in the ticket is a Table Gift to Radiance Spa, where Jordan started his coverage. Then it’s off to explore and shop Downtown Neenah with gift certificate rewards and music bingo.

For his second location, Jordan headed to Great Harvest Bread Company, where the day of the event, participants can make a bread bear. You’ll want to get your tickets now by heading to the Future Neenah website. Lisa and Millaine are emceeing the fashion show and will see you there!