GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Five of Wisconsin's graduating seniors are being honored as recipients of the long-standing Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship.

Named after the late Thomas H. Lutsey, who grew up on his family’s farm in Pulaski, and was an inventor of groundbreaking concoctions in the dairy industry with automated machinery and sweet treats, this 36-year-old scholarship program began in 1986 as a way to help students in rural Wisconsin communities who have a passion for agriculture to work hard, advance their education and enhance their local community.