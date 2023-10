(WFRV)- Operation Song empowers veterans, active-duty military members, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting.

In this segment, Executive Director and Army Veteran Mike Byer, along with songwriter Rob Crosby, discuss how Operation Song has affected Veterans.

The Epic Events Center in Green Bay will host the Operation Song Benefit Concert tomorrow (10/6) at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, head to operationsong.org. For tickets, head to epicgreenbay.com.