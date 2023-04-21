(WFRV) – Wisconsin native Chris Kroeze is returning to the Turner Street Music Hall in Wrighstown for an intimate acoustic show.

Chris has been singing and playing guitar since childhood, gracing a number of stages in his home state.

His popularity soared in 2018, when he appeared on the hit TV show “The Voice,” making it all the way to the finals in a runner-up finish. In the finale, Kroeze sang the original song “Human,” which was TOP 10 on the Billboard HOT 100 and TOP 5 on the iTunes TOP 100.

Kroeze has developed a large military fan base as well, in 2020 making his 10th overseas tour, and he is a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award.

There are a limited number of tickets available for his show tonight, you can buy them at https://turnerstreetmusic.com/

See a full schedule of his upcoming shows and watch for new music at https://www.chriskroezemusic.com/