(WFRV) – Suzie & the Detonators joined Local 5 LIVE for Our Town: Elkhart Lake.

The band covers everything from pop to rock and even some disco. At a show, you will hear hits from Van Halen, Black Keys, Prince, Madonna, ABBA and KC and the Sunshine Band.

The band likes to say “We guarantee a great time of we will refund the money you paid the babysitter!”.

Catch an upcoming show:

Friday, May 5th, Elk Room, Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6th, Stone Harbor Resort, Sturgeon Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20th, Antonio’s, Plymouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27th, Duck Creek Winery, Denmark 1 p.m.

Connect with the band for more performance dates at www.facebook.com/suzieandthedetonators