(WFRV)- With Farmer’s Market season in full swing Oneida’s market is full of exciting selections from local sellers. The Oneida Farmer’s Market is open every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and it runs until September.

Today, in addition to the weekly vendors, the Oneida Farmer’s Market Bash happens. This event is packed with fun for the whole family including, face painters, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, and more.

One vendor at the market will be Mama Hubbard’s Cupboard. They are a great local bake shop that has a great selection of cookies, animal crackers, and more.

You will find the Oneida Farmer’s Market at N7332 Water Circle Place.

For more information about the Farmer’s Market or Mama Hubbard’s Cupboard head to Facebook and search for Oneida Farmers Market (Wisconsin) or Mama Hubbard’s Cupboard.