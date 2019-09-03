Living Well with Chronic Conditions, September 9 – October 14 @ YWCA Green Bay

(WFRV) – You’re not alone but sometimes it can feel that way when you’re living with chronic conditions.

The Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging has a program that can help you reach your goals and gain some new techniques to manage your chronic condition.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions takes place Mondays at 1 pm from September 9 – October 14 at the YWCA Green Bay, 230 S. Madison Street. Call with questions to 920-432-5581.

