(WFRV) – Not only does Parker John’s in Menasha have an expanded outdoor deck to enjoy the weather and live music but from ”Slim Pickins” to “The Pit Master” you’ll be sure to get a Blood Mary unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.