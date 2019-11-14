Local 5 LIVE competes in Salvation Army’s Costumed Caroler

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells of Local 5 LIVE unveiled themselves as two of the Costumed Carolers at the Salvation Army’s recent fundraiser.
They sang and danced to “Sleigh Ride”, you can watch their full performance in the video above.
The night raised nearly $15,000 to help kick off the Christmas Season for the Salvation Army.
Find out how you can give this holiday season at sagreenbay.org.
