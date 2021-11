(WFRV) – From upcycled art to fresh bakery, pottery and more – you can find it all at the upcoming Artisan Christmas Market.

Michelle Zjala Winter and Kristine Weaver joined Local 5 Live with a preview of the market and everything it has to offer.

The Artisan Christmas Market is Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Badger State Brewing on 990 Tony Canadeo Run in Green Bay.