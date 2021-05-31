Local author, Annette Grunseth releases book, ‘Combat and Campus: Writing through War’

(WFRV) – It’s a personal book to honor Vietnam Veterans and local author Annette Grunseth visited with Local 5 Live with details on her latest book, ‘Combat and Campus: Writing through War’.

An infantryman’s riveting letters from Vietnam, preserved for fifty years by his family, share experiences of living the war that are honest, raw, and graphic. As a journalist and soldier with the 25th Infantry Division, riding armored personnel carriers into rice paddies, engaging in night time sweeps of the jungle, Sgt. Peter Langlois chronicles the smells, sights, and sounds during some of the darkest days of the war from 1968 – ’69. He would return home to a nation still protesting the war in which his younger sister, Annette, had walked to class behind National Guardsmen marching across the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Their correspondence and her poetry offer a unique perspective of the war in Vietnam and social change happening at home. Together, they share what was learned and what was lost.

