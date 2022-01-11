Local author Brooke Hafs releases new book, ‘A Tree Named Ted’

(WFRV) – Local author, Brooke Hafs felt compelled to write a book to help kids learn about mental health.

Brooke visited Local 5 Live with details on her book, ‘A Tree named Ted’.

‘A Tree Named Ted’ is available now, read more and buy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Orange Hat Publishing.

A Tree Named Ted is a story about nature and its healing powers. It takes us through the different stages of a woman’s life and the worries that consume her mind during each phase. She looks to a tree named Ted for guidance and wisdom. He is a reliable source of knowledge and insight whenever she comes calling.

This book was written to teach kids how to deal with problems and stress in a healthy way. This coping skill should be nurtured and developed throughout childhood to promote positive thinking throughout one’s entire life.

