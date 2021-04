(WFRV) – Missy Mittel is a Wisconsin native who strives to create art every day.

The author and illustrator joined Local 5 Live with details on her latest book, ‘I Love You More Than Mac and Cheese’. You can get this book as well as her previous book, ‘Meet Mack-Mack, The Little Lumberjack’.

Missy also has greeting cards and activity books available. You can find these on her Etsy page or at missymittel.com.

To shop local, just head here for a list of stores that carry her items.