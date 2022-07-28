(WFRV) – If you think you’ve heard all the stories about the ice bowl, think again.

Local Author Tony Walter joined Local 5 Live with details on his new book, ‘Ice Bowl: The Game that Will Never Die”.

Can you believe the security at the Ice Bowl was so lax that at least one fan actually sat on the Dallas Cowboys’ bench? Or another stood behind Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi to take pictures?

The 1967 NFL Championship Game – better known at the Ice Bowl – is the rare event in which stories from the day have earned a permanent place in family history and the lore of the sport. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on a Wisconsin winter afternoon so cold that it renders the Packers’ victory two weeks later in Super Bowl II almost a footnote in football history

Author Tony Walter was among the shivering multitude in Lambeau Field that New Year’s Eve day. His role as a photographer’s assistant rendered meaningless by the penetrating cold, he was able to watch the game from the sidelines and saw the dramatic final series unfold in front of him.

Walter shares photos and stories from some of the other 50,000 people who legitimately can say, “I was at the Ice Bowl,” along with others who experienced the game around the world..

Meet Tony and get your book signed this Saturday, July 30 at the following locations:

9 – 10:15 am, Bosse’s News & Tobacco

11 am – 2 pm, Packers Pro Shop

2:30 – 5 pm, Seroogy’s De Pere