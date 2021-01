(WFRV) – A great way to pass time while staying cozy indoors is to pick up a good book. Local author, Tori Grant Welhouse spoke with Local 5 Live with a concept she explored with her new book, ‘The Fergus’ on dealing with grief.

Locally, you can find Tori’s book at Lion’s Mouth Bookstore on North Washington Street in Green Bay. Online, head to amazon.com.