(WFRV) – After spending time in the corporate world, local author Michael Joseph Oswald decided to become a travel writer.

He joined us today to page through “Your Guide to the National Parks” and “National Parks Maps.” Both publications can help you make the most out of your trip to any of our National Parks, with itineraries for couples, families, or thrill-seekers.

Also included are tips and recommendations based on personal experience, photographs, maps, and even places to go near the parks. His books are available on Amazon.