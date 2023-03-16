(WFRV) – For many, Point Beach is a place to head for camping or to cool off with a dip in Lake Michigan but for two local authors, it’s the site of a mystery series.

Deborah Ann Erdmann and Kate Jungwirth stopped by Local 5 Live with more on their latest book, Haunted Hemlock (Mystery at Point Beach) where they say the historical events are real, the humor is real, but the mystery – not so much.

Story description:

Dominic and his friends are invited back to Point Beach for the holidays to await the ghostly apparition of the Christmas Tree Ship. It soon becomes clear there are more mysteries that need solving, when the owner of a nearby cabin sees dead people and the hauntings have spread to the small town of Two Rivers.



When a ghost hunter is called to the scene, the young detectives become entangled in a spirited effort to solve this spooky case. Will they be able to scare the ghosts away in time for a Christmas miracle?

The book is available locally at:

Loco Wisco, downtown Green Bay

The Read Apple in Two Rivers and Point Beach State Park

The Granary and Ivy Trails in Manitowoc

It’s also available on Amazon.