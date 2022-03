(WFRV) – They met in the music department at UW-Stevens Point, now they make up the popular duo Barefoot Americans.

Jordan and Alex visited Local 5 Live with a live performance. See them live on the following dates:

Tonight, 3/18: Wind and Unwind, Waupun

3/19: Venue 404 @ 3 pm – Grand Opening Celebration

Hear more music at barefootamericans.com.