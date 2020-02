(WFRV) – Local rock band Beach Patrol just released their sixth album. They stopped by the studio to perform their single, “Making Waves”.

Catch them live for their CD release show tonight at Frets & Friends, 2105 University Ave., from 9 pm – 12 am. Age of Able will also be performing.

You can also see them live tomorrow night at Gilligan’s, 1985 Velp Ave., from 8 pm – 12 am.

For all the latest on the band, follow them on Facebook.