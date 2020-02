(WFRV) – Cave Paintings is an indie rock band making a name for themselves all over the Midwest.

They recently played at Mile of Music and this weekend they are part of Racketfest in Oshkosh.

Racketfest 2020 is February 27 – 29. For details on the festival, head to watercityracket.com.

