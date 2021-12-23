Local band Disconapse album release party tonight in Appleton

(WFRV) – Take a break from the holiday season stressors and enjoy some live local entertainment.

Tonight, the talented band Disconapse has their album release party, tonight at Appleton Beer Factory, 603 W. College Avenue in Appleton at 7 pm.

See details on their Facebook event page and hear more music and stay up with the latest from the band on their Facebook page.

Details from their Facebook page:

Come celebrate the release of our first full-length album “into the water” with us. David from Sourcetrack Studio will also be recording audio for this event for our first ever live album (release date TBD.)

Doors open at 7:00pm

