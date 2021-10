(WFRV) – Local musicians Leading the Blind have taken their inspiration from the early ‘90s Indie Rock music scene and have used that to create their own original music and you can catch them live next Wednesday at Zambaldi for the Original Beer + Original Music Series.

Marty and Eric make up this duo and they played on Local 5 Live with a preview of a live show.

For more, visit leadingtheblindrock.com, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.