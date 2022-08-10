(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment takes Local 5 Live viewers to the final performance of a local outdoor concert series and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Director of Garden Events at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, Renee visited the studio along with the band Pegasis with details on the last two concerts in the Les Stumpf Grand Concert series.

Pegasis is playing at the Green Bay Botanical Garden Sanimax Concert Series tomorrow night at 6 pm. Set out chairs beginning at 4:30 pm. Seeds to Snacks activities are from 4:30 – 6 pm.

For more on Pegasis, head to thebandpegasis.com.

Details from gbbg.org:

LES STUMPF FORD GRAND CONCERT SERIES

Select Fridays | June–September

An eclectic variety of talented regional and national musicians will grace the Billie Kress Amphitheater surrounded by stunning views of the Schneider Family Grand Garden. Guests are invited to stroll through the summer Garden and enjoy food and cocktails on the lawn – making it the perfect evening for music lovers across all genres and generations.

SANIMAX CONCERT SERIES

Thursday evenings | June–August

Surrounded by the spectacular views of the Schneider Family Grand Garden, music lovers across all genres and generations will enjoy live music from local musicians in the Billie Kress Amphitheater. Concert-goers can stroll through the Garden and enjoy live music, wine, beer, and dining.