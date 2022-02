(WFRV) – With influences like Queen, Poison, and Motley Crue, a live show from Sixx Gunns Loaded is sure to be ‘Nothing but a Good Time’.

Catch Sixx Gunns Loaded live:

March 5 The Fat Cow Pub & Eatery, Sheboygan Falls

April 2 Twisted Roots, Oshkosh

July 2 Arrowhead Salon, Suring

July 16 Black Creek Fireman’s Picnic, Black Creek



More shows are being added, so follow the band on Facebook for the latest.