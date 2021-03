(WFRV) – Local cover band Star Six Nine stopped by Local 5 Live with a fun performance to kick off the weekend.

You can catch them live, outside, and safely distanced at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Tent Party, Saturday March 13 from 6 – 10pm.

Dublin’s Irish Pub is located at 2070 W. 9th Avenue in Oshkosh.

For the latest music and gigs from Star Six Nine be sure to follow them on Facebook, Check out their website at star69online.com.