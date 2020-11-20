Local band ‘Swamp Water Boogie’ on Local 5 Live

(WFRV) – Shawn O’Marro is the owner of O’Marro’s Public House in Oshkosh but his passion for the Blues brought him and his band, Swamp Water Boogie to Local 5 Live with a performance.
Stay up on the latest by following the band on Facebook.
