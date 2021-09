(WFRV) – They’re made up of a doctor, an insurance agent, and a human resource manager but known for their three-part harmonies.

Marc Perna, Dr. Tom Smith, and Steve Schuchart make up the talented band Sweet Acoustics, they played for us this morning and you can see them live this weekend.

Upcoming shows:

9/10: Ivory’s Cocktails & Piano Lounge, 8:30 pm

9/12: Pre-Packer Game gig, Black Sheep Pub & Grill, 11:30 am – 3 pm

For all the latest follow Sweet Acoustics on Facebook and Instagram.