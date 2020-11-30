Local business Batch Baker Co. shares holiday cookie recipe

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live kicks off our annual cookie countdown today. Each Monday through the end of the year, we feature a different local baker sharing a fun recipe with us.

Today, Ashley from Batch Baker Co. stopped by with a delicious recipe anyone can make.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 cup butter unsalted, room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
2/3 cup cocoa powder unsweetened
½ tsp espresso powder or 1 tsp cold coffee (*optional)
1 jar Marshmallow Fluff or 1 recipe of homemade marshmallow
Peppermint sticks

INSTRUCTIONS

1.In a bowl whisk together the flour, salt (espresso powder), and baking powder. Set aside.

2.In the bowl of your mixer, add the rest of the ingredients and mix until smooth. About 2 minutes. Add the flour mixture in batches about 1/3 at a time and mix.

3.Transfer the dough to a big piece of plastic wrap and gently knead it until it forms a ball. Wrap the cookie dough and refrigerate for at least an hour.

4.Preheat  your oven to 350 degrees. Line a couple baking sheets with parchment paper.

5.Roll dough to about 1/4 of an inch in thickness. Cut the cookies with your favorite cookie cutter.

6.Place the cookies onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 9 to 11 minutes, just until the edges are firm and the center still slightly soft.

7.Transfer to a rack and cool.

8.Place peppermint sticks into a Ziploc bag and use a rolling pin to crush into small pieces. Set aside onto a small plate.

Once cookies are cooled, spread marshmallow over top of cookies and press cookies down into crushed peppermint sticks.

