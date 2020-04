(WFRV) – Mike Brody is a friend of Local 5 Live who always brings a laugh.

He is still bringing smiles to people’s faces right from home. You can support him and other performers at drybarcomedy.com. The app is free and according to Mike, it’s “non spammy”. For every person who downloads it, a comic gets paid.

They have links to download the app on your phone on their homepage.