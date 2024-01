(WFRV)- Many of us picked up hobbies during the pandemic, but one family turned theirs into a community-minded business.

In this segment, Alicia Forsberg, Greg Forsberg, Char Forsberg from Mile 22 Roastery, and Kelsey Luke from Kelsey’s Country Kitchen discuss how this business got started and how the partnership has benefited both local companies.

Mile 22 Roastery and Kelsey’s Country Kitchen are located at 309 North Main Street in Black Creek.

For more information, head to mile22roastery.com.