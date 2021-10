(WFRV) – It’s the most expensive spice in the world. Saffron has been used for centuries to flavor food, and dye fabrics.

It’s made from one tiny part of a unique flower and did you know it can thrive in Northeast Wisconsin?

Local 5 Live takes a closer look at a farm that is growing it locally.

Bread Basket Farms is a founding member of Camo Co-Op, and online Farmers Market supporting business with Military and Veteran ties.

For more, head to camocoop.org.