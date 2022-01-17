Local filmmaker celebrates Betty White with documentary

(WFRV)- Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday and one local filmmaker had the opportunity to work with her to create a documentary to celebrate the milestone.

Steve Boettcher is one of the filmmakers and producers of the documentary “Betty White: A Celebration”. He is a Northeast Wisconsin native and joined us today.

“Betty White: A Celebration” is being shown in local theatres throughout the day and evening. For tickets, head to fathomevents.com and type in your zip code to find the location nearest to you.