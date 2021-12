(WFRV) – Over the past five years, he’s been touring around the country, now Austin Skalecki has a new single out.

He performed live at Local 5 Live with a listen to his new single, “Gone”.

Catch him live at the following dates:

Tonight: 7 – 11 pm, 18 Hands Ale Haus, Fond du Lac

12/23: 7 – 9 pm (full original set), Plank Road, Menasha

1/15: 8:30 pm – 12:30 am, Mineshaft, Hartford

Stay up with the latest from Austin and follow him on Facebook.