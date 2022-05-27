(WFRV) – Friend of the show, Brad Bordini usually appears with wife Kerry as a Life Coach but he’s also a very talented musician.

He performed live for today plus details on where you can see him live this summer. For the latest follow Brad on Facebook.

Upcoming shows include:

June 2 – La vie Taverne (solo) 7-8:30

June 16 – De Pere Farmers Market with Jeff Hinnendael 4-8

July 1 – Fishtale Alehouse with Kurt Gunn – 7-9

July 8 – Black Sheep with Jeff Hinnendael 5:30-8:30

July 9 – La Vie Taverne solo 7-9

July 10 – DePere with Jeff & Maria Hinnendael – 4-8

July 15 – Fishtale Alehouse (Solo) – 7-9

Aug 9 – Ledgecrest – solo 6-9

Aug 26 – La Vie Taverne – solo 7-9