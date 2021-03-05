Local musician Emily Holland releases new album ‘Healed’

(WFRV) – Local musician Emily Holland was a musical theatre major at UW-Stevens Point in the middle of the pandemic, and as the theatre world shut down, she used that time to write and record her debut album.

She stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the album, ‘Healed’ available now on streaming platforms.

Check out her music video for her single, ‘Every Day is My Day’ on her YouTube channel and for all the latest on Emily’s music, head to emilynicoleholland.com and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

