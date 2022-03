(WFRV) – Local 5 Live welcomes back local musician Hannah Rose. You can see her live this weekend opening up for Country star Darryl Worley.

She gives us details on this weekend’s show as well as her tribute to Patsy Cline coming up.

Follow Hannah on Facebook for more and see her live at the following dates:

3/26: Townline Bar & Grill Hall @ 7:30, opening for Darryl Worley

5/31 – 6/4: Clauson Family Show Historic Barn Dinner Theatre in Coloma, Hannah Rose featuring the Patsy Cline