(WFRV) – Local musician, Julia Blair grew up in Hartford, now she’s released an album and is headed out on a nationwide tour.
Julia performed live on Local 5 Live along with details on her upcoming tour.
Keep up with Julia at crutchofmemory.com.
by: Dena Holtz
