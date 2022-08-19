(WFRV) – She’s a student at Appleton Rock School and has played as part of the Hydro Park Series and Electric City Experience.

Now locally musician Lilie Fouts is performing live as part of Downtown Creates: Paint Out tonight in Appleton. She visited Local 5 Live with a preview of her music along with how she got started performing at 9 years old.

Stay up on the latest with Lilie by following her on Facebook and Instagram.

Catch her live tonight from 5 – 8 pm at Downtown Creates.

JOIN US AS DOWNTOWN APPLETON ARTISTS, RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE CREATE A BEAUTIFUL, ARTISTIC EXPERIENCE YOU WON’T FORGET!

Explore and enjoy rhythm & music, performing arts, visual arts, art of food, art of fashion, and more. Join us for exciting, open-air, walkable activities that will be full of creativity the third weekend May through August. See below for each month’s special features and what you can expect!

DOWNTOWN CREATES: PAINT OUT – AUGUST 19

Join us for a community painting event for our last Downtown Creates event of the summer! Artists will paint on canvases that will be set on easels up and down the sidewalks of College Avenue and participating businesses windows! Join us Downtown to view the beautiful paintings and enjoy other events happening that night including community art projects, live music, live painting by professional artists and more!

13 professional artists will be painting murals on Downtown businesses windows during the event. Check them out at the following locations:

Taste of Thai (321 E. College Ave.)

Kōdərē Salon (201 E. College Ave.)

Bona Fide Juicery (111 E. College Ave.)

The Trout Museum of Art (111 W. College Ave.)

Copper Rock Coffee (210 W. College Ave.)

D2 Sports Pub (403 W. College Ave.)

Katsu-Ya of Japan (338 W. College Ave.)

ACOCA Coffee (500 W. College Ave.)

OB’s Brau House (523 W. College Ave.)

Float Light (609 W. College Ave.)

Spats (733 W. College Ave.)

Crazy Sweet (514 W. College Ave.)

Appleton Downtown (333 W. College Ave.)

Other Events Happening in Houdini Plaza During Paint Out: