(WFRV) – Local musician Mike Magee spends a good portion of the year trains and races horses around the Midwest but now racing season is ending and he is starting his fall tour.

He stopped by Local 5 Live with a live performance, you can see him live tonight at 7:30 pm at Classics in Shawano.

For the latest, follow his Facebook. To book, email mikemagee@reverbnation.com or text 715-460-4222.

Other upcoming fall tour dates: