(WFRV) – Wade Fernandez has roots in the Menominee Indian Reservation and you can see him live before he goes on another European tour.

Wade’s Shawano Folk Music Festival performances are as follows:

Friday: 7 pm

Saturday: 11:30, 12:30, 2:30

Sunday: 1:30, 2:30

The 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival runs August 9, 10, and 11 at Mielke Park, N5649 N. Airport Road in Shawano.

For more information, head to shawanofestival.org.