(WFRV) – Musicians have had to get creative on how to share their music these days and that includes talented drummer, Mike Malone.

He got together, digitally, with some fellow musicians to create what they call, “The Quarantine Collab”. Musicians involved include:

Erin Krebs, Vocals

Jeff Johnston, Guitar

Brian Gruselle, Keys

Justin Zopel, Bass

Mike Malone, Drums