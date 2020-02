(WFRV) – Local rock band, Super Vinyl stopped in to perform ahead of some exciting gigs they have coming up.

You can catch them live:

2/15: Déjà vu Martini Lounge, Appleton

2/22: Cimarron, Menasha

2/25: Buzz’s Bar, Freedom

4/3: Cimarron, Menasha

6/27: Reilly’s Pub, Markesan

7/4: Jellystone Campground, Fremont

For all the latest on the band, stop by their website and follow them on Facebook.