Local theater programs team up to present “All Together Now”

(WFRV) – Several local theater groups are joining together for a fundraiser.

Green Bay Community Theater, Evergreen Productions, Play-by-Play Theatre, and Theatre Z are presenting MTI’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre”.

Performances for this local fundraising event will take place November 12 – 15 at the Robert Lee Brault Playhouse in Green Bay.

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Matilda, Sister Act, Waitress, Guys and Dolls, Oliver, Godspell, Once on This Island, and many more.

Tickets are $20, with limited “pay what you can” seats for the final performance 11/15.

There are 4 total performances:
Friday November 12 @ 7:30pm
Saturday November 13 @ 4:00pm
Sunday November 14 @ 7:30pm
Monday November 15 @ 7:30pm

Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/204742314983404/

