(WFRV)- Farmers Markets are all the craze. This summer Oconto County brings back their Farmers Market with exciting events and local vendors.

With bounce houses, chalk, and hula hoops, children will have all the fun they can handle. For adults, lots of local vendors are ready to serve you with all kinds of food, drinks, or ideas.

You will find the Oconto County Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information head to revitalizeocontocounty.org.