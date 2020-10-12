AIR FRYER BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup buffalo sauce, divided

1 ½ cups Panko bread crumbs

Cooking spray

1 (16 oz.) pkg. whole wheat elbow pasta, cooked and cooled

1 cup chopped celery

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

2 green onions, sliced

1/3 cup Hellmann’s Roasted Garlic Drizzle Sauce, plus additional for garnsih

1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles, optional

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 300°F.

Cut chicken into 1-inch thick strips. Pat dry with a paper towel. Pour ¼ cup buffalo sauce into a shallow dish. Place Panko bread crumbs into a second shallow dish.

Dip chicken strips into buffalo sauce and shake off excess. Dip into bread crumbs and gently press to coat.

Lightly coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Arrange the breaded chicken in a single layer in the air fryer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Let chicken cool slightly and then cut into 1-inch chunks.

Combine cooked pasta and chicken in a large bowl with celery, tomatoes and green onions. Set aside.

Whisk buffalo sauce and Hellmann’s Roasted Garlic Drizzle Sauce in a small bowl until well combined. Pour half of the dressing over the pasta salad and toss to coat. Continue to add dressing to taste.

Refrigerate pasta salad for at least one hour until cold. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 6g (Saturated 1.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 1160mg, Total Carbohydrate 65g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 25g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 15%, Potassium 6%