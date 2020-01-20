Air Fryer Churros Bites

(WFRV) —

AIR FRYER CHURRO BITES

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces

1/2 cup + 1 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 large eggs

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 oz. dark chocolate

1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Directions:

Bring the water, butter, and 1 Tbsp. of the sugar to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the flour and quickly stir it in with a sturdy wooden spoon. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the flour smells toasted and the mixture is thick, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Using the same wooden spoon, beat the flour mixture until cooled slightly but still warm, about 1 minute of constant stirring. Stir in the vanilla. Stir in the eggs one at a time, making sure each egg is incorporated before adding the next.

Transfer the dough to a piping bag or gallon zip-top bag. Let the dough rest for 1 hour at room temperature. Meanwhile, prepare the cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce.

Combine the cinnamon and remaining ½ cup sugar in large bowl. Set aside. Microwave the chocolate in a medium microwave-safe mixing bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until the chocolate is melted. Add the yogurt and whisk until smooth. Cover and set aside.

Preheat the air fryer to 375°F. Pipe the batter directly into the preheated air fryer, making 6

(2-3-inch) pieces and piping them at least ½-inch apart. Air fry until golden-brown, about 8-10 minutes. Immediately transfer the churros to the bowl of cinnamon sugar and toss to coat. Repeat with air frying the remaining batter. Serve the churros warm with the dipping sauce.

Per Serving: Calories 100, Total Fat 6g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 35mg, Sodium 10mg, Total Carbohydrate 12g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 5g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 0%, Iron 6%, Potassium 0%